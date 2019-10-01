USANA Health Sciences: CEO Urges All to Find Opportunities to Serve Others, Honor National "Do Something Nice Day"

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / With national "Do Something Nice Day" Oct. 5, bestselling author and USANA Health Sciences CEO Kevin Guest is urging everyone to find opportunities to serve others.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest has learned first-hand the powerful effects of serving others.

"We have many opportunities to help people, whether it's through a religious group, a government program, an independent organization, or when our inner voice prompts us to act," said Guest, who leads USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) globally. "Look for an opportunity and then be willing to do something.

"When our kids were smaller, we would find someone to serve on Christmas Eve. Some years, we would serve food at a homeless shelter. Other years, we would pick a needy family and buy gifts for the children. There will always be ways to serve."

Research shows serving others is one secret to a lifetime of happiness, but one has to act on impressions to help others, which is the core of Guest's 10th principle for harmony: The Holland Principle, which states: Find opportunities to serve, then act. Guest discovered that principle while living in Holland on a voluntary service mission.

"Very few worthwhile things come easily," Guest said. "Even in my business today, it is amazing how many people quit before they even get started. Learning how to overcome difficulties to persist when times are hard and to be happy in the process are essential to living a life in harmony."

One natural place to serve others is with those we live around but not in a way one might think, Guest said.

"Sometimes we get caught in the trap of wanting to fix our spouses, our children and our coworkers instead of just listening to them," he said. "I've found often the key to service is to listen more than you talk.

"To listen intently and to give another person your time and attention is a central skill of great leadership and a key to silently serving others."

Serving others can also expand to a larger scale.

"Dr. Myron Wentz, the founder of USANA, has funded children's hospitals in Cambodia, Rwanda, and Uganda and orphanages in Romania and Ukraine," said Guest. "I've traveled with him to many of these orphanages that have rooms full of cribs where volunteers come every day to hold the babies to give them human contact.

"One orphanage housed teenagers, and the beds were worn out and deteriorating. On the spot, Dr. Wentz bought hundreds of new beds for the entire facility.

"We established the True Health Foundation at USANA to help people in countries where they are in desperate need and where we can truly make a difference. So far, the Foundation has delivered more than 25 million meals to hungry families around the world.

"I've been in homes to deliver those meals to families in Africa, Mexico, Central America and many other places where people have nothing. I've seen the difference our nutritional products, food and vitamins are making, and for the hungry, the program is life changing.

At USANA Health Sciences, where Guest leads a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company spread over 26 markets worldwide, he applies the Holland principle and draws from examples he's learned from associates around the world.

"I truly believe where much is given, much is required," he said. "Those of us with plenty have the highest of obligation to serve and help those who are less fortunate. If you will listen to your inner voice, you will be led to places where you can do the most good. You can make the world a better place and change your own life in the process."

In his book, which is directing 100 percent of proceeds to feed two million meals to hungry children, Guest writes, "The good news when we focus on helping others, we can make a huge positive effect on them and find harmony within ourselves in the process."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

