American Battery Metals Corporation Joins Industry Titans at U.S. Department of Energy Roundtable Discussion

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, attended the invite-only Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy office roundtable in Golden, CO.

The meeting agenda focused on "Ensuring the United States Domestic Battery Manufacturing Competitiveness." The roundtable was divided into two sessions, battery materials and the materials supply chain.

American Battery Metals Corporation was invited to participate because of the company's vertically integrated strategy and innovative, closed loop solutions for the battery metals supply chain.

The event included leaders from the United States Departments of Energy and Interior, the US Geological Service, and various national laboratories including Argonne, Oakridge, the US Army, Pacific Northwest, and Idaho National lab. Global companies in attendance included Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Tesla, BASF, Dow-Dupont, and LGChem.

"American Battery Metals Corporation was honored to be a part of this amazing group of industry and research leaders," said American Battery Metal Corporation's Head of Business Development Doug Nickle, who represented the Company at the event.

"The Department of Energy was very clear in its intent to do whatever it takes to assist industry as we find market solutions that will enable the U.S. to become less reliant on foreign sources of critical minerals. This is every bit a national security interest, said Nickle."

During the roundtable, Nickle was asked what solutions American Battery Metals Corporation offers to ensure US competitiveness in the battery metals supply chain. Nickle described ABMC's verticals, including its exploration and mining programs, proprietary lithium extraction technology, and battery recycling program. "Each vertical can operate as a stand alone business unit, and each also provides an integrated set of solutions to the fundamental challenges in the up and downstream supply chain."

