Phone.com Brings Multifaceted Presence to the 2019 Propelify Innovation Festival

Leading provider of agile business telephony and collaboration services reinforces support for New Jersey's Innovation Economy as festival sponsor and exhibitor; Ari Rabban, Phone.com CEO and NJTC board member, to join domain experts from Google, Verizon and Indicative for executive panel on building a data-driven business

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Phone.com, the foremost innovator in agile, cloud-based unified communications and collaboration services for small business, today announced that CEO, Ari Rabban will join venture capital, technology, marketing and government leaders as a speaker at the 2019 Propelify Innovation Festival, taking place October 3, 2019, at Hoboken Pier A Park, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Phone.com is a fixture in the state's thriving technology ecosystem. Rabban, a longstanding supporter of economic development in New Jersey, serves on the board of directors for Propelify host, the New Jersey Technology Council, as well as the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Often referred to as the SXSW of the east, Propelify shines a major spotlight on New Jersey's thriving technology sector.

"Propelify offers an amazing, diverse experience to entrepreneurs, tech innovators, investors and consumers," said Ari Rabban. "I am honored to accept the invitation to speak at Propelify and proud to have Phone.com support an event that fosters innovation and growth across New Jersey."

Rabban is recognized worldwide as one of the earliest and most effective advocates for voice-over-IP. His technical acumen and track record as a successful entrepreneur will provide attendees with a fresh, unique and informed perspective on the many opportunities to harness the full power of data.

"Access to business intelligence that is based on credible, current data is critical to understanding marketplace fluctuations, customer experience and internal operations," added Rabban. "When executives make decisions based on bad or outdated information, they are unknowingly gambling with the life of their business."

WHO: Phone.com CEO, Ari Rabban

WHAT: "Building a Data Driven Business"

SPEAKERS:

Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com

Jeremy Levy, CEO, Indicative

Tejpaul Bhatia, Startup Lead NY Google

James Lee, Emerging Tech Consultant Verizon

WHEN: Thursday, October 3, 2019

WHERE: 2019 Propelify Innovation Festival

Stage of Inspiration (WEST)

Hoboken, New Jersey

For small business owners, entrepreneurs and executives who need scalable, reliable communications technology to support a multi-generational workforce comprised of mobile, remote and in-house employees, Phone.com's award-winning cloud-based business phone system keeps your team connected without being tied to a single desk or location. More than 30,000 business across the U.S. and Canada use Phone.com to engage with customers, colleagues and partners on any channel - including voice, video, fax-by-email, multimedia chat or SMS.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com.

CONTACT:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

Work: 917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

Links

https://www.phone.com



SOURCE: Phone.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561499/Phonecom-Brings-Multifaceted-Presence-to-the-2019-Propelify-Innovation-Festival