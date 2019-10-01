The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 5.84% between 2019-2023

The report, Global Sports Coaching market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the Sports Coaching market 2019-2023 includes:

Sports Coaching market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast





Sports Coaching Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Challenger Sports Ignite Sport UK School Sports Coaching TENVIC US Sports Coaching







Sports Coaching Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Sports camps and personalized training Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Recreational camps Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports Coaching Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geography

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technological integration in sports coaching will drive the Sports Coaching market

With the help of integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics, several vendors in the market are enhancing their coaching facilities. For instance, TENVIC, a sport coaching vendor, used two main sport coaching platforms the academy management system and video analytic platform to train players. The video analytics platform allows coaches to remotely review uploaded clips and provide online feedback on areas of strength or improvement to the players.

Increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors An emerging trend in the Sports Coaching market

Sports coaching vendors are increasingly expanding their online presence in the market. With the advent of the Internet and smartphones, it is essential for the vendors to establish their online presence in the market. Moreover, vendors also use their websites to post digital coaching contents such as videos, blogs, to assist athletes. TENVIC, and ISM Sports are some of the vendors with online websites.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of neuro-sport training

Increasing number of sporting events

Increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors

