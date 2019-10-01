The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 5.84% between 2019-2023
The report, Global Sports Coaching market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005614/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sports coaching market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the Sports Coaching market 2019-2023 includes:
Sports Coaching market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Sports Coaching Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Challenger Sports
- Ignite Sport UK
- School Sports Coaching
- TENVIC
- US Sports Coaching
Sports Coaching Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- Sports camps and personalized training Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Recreational camps Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Sports Coaching Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geography
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Technological integration in sports coaching will drive the Sports Coaching market
With the help of integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics, several vendors in the market are enhancing their coaching facilities. For instance, TENVIC, a sport coaching vendor, used two main sport coaching platforms the academy management system and video analytic platform to train players. The video analytics platform allows coaches to remotely review uploaded clips and provide online feedback on areas of strength or improvement to the players.
Increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors An emerging trend in the Sports Coaching market
Sports coaching vendors are increasingly expanding their online presence in the market. With the advent of the Internet and smartphones, it is essential for the vendors to establish their online presence in the market. Moreover, vendors also use their websites to post digital coaching contents such as videos, blogs, to assist athletes. TENVIC, and ISM Sports are some of the vendors with online websites.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of neuro-sport training
- Increasing number of sporting events
- Increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors
