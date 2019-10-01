

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said it has promoted Gil Labrucherie to Chief Operating Officer in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer. John Nicholson, the company's current Chief Operating Officer, is retiring from the company.



Jonathan Zalevsky has been promoted to Chief Research & Development Officer.



Stephen Doberstein who previously served as Chief R&D Officer will now assume the role of Chief Scientific Fellow for the Company. In this newly-created role, Doberstein will serve as the lead scientific adviser to the Company in addition to continuing to provide scientific and development input and leadership on the NKTR-181 program.



Labrucherie has held several senior leadership positions at Nektar since 2005. Prior to joining Nektar, from October 2000 to September 2005, Labrucherie was Vice President of Corporate Development at E2open, Inc.



