Finastra Launches Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights to Help Financial Institutions Optimize their Mortgage Business

LAKE MARY, Fl., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has launched Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights - a powerful new tool that benchmarks mortgage borrower behavior and demographics for banks and credit unions against that of more than 1,400 other Fusion MortgagebotPOS users. The solution leveraged Big Data and machine learning to provide users with new insights into consumer behavior to drive a better borrower experience.

Finastra built Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights on top of Microsoft Power BI, via FusionFabric.cloud. Using innovative artificial intelligence and data visualizations, this functionality adds powerful analytics and dashboards to help users uncover trends and spot new business opportunities. With Power BI, Finastra was able to bring the solution from concept to production with eight live customers in just 180 days. Early adopters, including Bank Independent, are already using Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights to build mortgage lending and mortgage marketing strategies that drive a stronger, revenue generating mortgage portfolio.

"The abundance of Big Data may seem overwhelming, but in today's competitive market it is important to understand how analytics offer banks and credit unions a necessary edge for their products, markets and channels," said Esther Henry, Vice President, Mortgage Lending, Bank Independent. "With a quick toggle, we can compare universal data from Fusion MortagebotPOS users, revealing new opportunities and providing the knowledge needed to quickly shift loan strategies to maximize profits."

Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights provides easy to access dashboards that deliver valuable data-based insights. That intelligence can be used by banks and financial institutions to evaluate underwriting practice, application delivery channels and marketing effectiveness. Utilizing machine leaning technology, the tool analyzes over 30 points of data from borrower applications, providing a view into everything from application exit points and average time of application submissions, to geographical heatmaps and average credit score.

"With an average of 1,500 pieces of information gathered for a mortgage application and 1.15 applications submitted every second, the amount of data available to financial institutions is staggering and has the ability to provide meaningful insights that can have a tangible business impact," said Vincent Pugliese, SVP and General Manager, US Retail & Lending at Finastra. "By reviewing and comparing the 1.5 terabytes of data stored in Fusion Mortgagebot, banks and credit unions can see, for example, how expanding their geographic lending parameters by a few miles or how shifting their minimum credit score threshold can impact the bottom line."

Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights was launched at Finastra Universe - Community Markets in Chicago. The event brings together senior executives from banks and credit unions to discuss fintech, the future of financial services and the increasing need for financial institutions to transform their businesses to become more agile, innovative, resilient and customer-focused.

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today-spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location-from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

Please visit finastra.com.

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

For further information from Finastra please contact:

Caroline Duff

Global Head of PR

T +44-(0)-20-3320-5892

Ecaroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

Patrick Kilhaney

Public & Analyst Relations Manager, Finastra

T: 917-286-1053

E: patrick.kilhaney@finastra.com

finastra.com

US headquarters

744 Primera Blvd

Suite 2000

Lake Mary, FL32746

United States

T +800-989-9009

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg