Quark Expeditions Wins Four 2019 Magellan Awards

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the world leader in polar adventures, has won four 2019 Magellan Awards, Travel Weekly has announced.

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

"The Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly, the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace.



Quark Expeditions has been awarded three gold awards and one silver award in the following categories:

Cruise Marketing Promotional Video - " Face to face with Iconic Artic Wildlife " - GOLD

- " " - Overall Small Cruise Ship (500 passengers or under) - GOLD

(500 passengers or under) - Cruise Expeditions Itinerary - "Spitsbergen Explorer - Wildlife Capital of the Arctic" (a classic Arctic expedition cruise through the land of polar bears, walruses, seabird colonies and icebergs) - GOLD

- (a classic Arctic expedition cruise through the land of polar bears, walruses, seabird colonies and icebergs) - Cruise - Expeditions Itinerary - "Essential Greenland - Southern Coasts and Disko Bay" (featuring visits to picturesque villages, Norse ruins, deep fjords and soaring mountains on a quest to observe whales and other iconic wildlife) - SILVER

Quark Expeditions, which is approaching its 30th anniversary year, was the first expedition company to bring consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991 and has focused exclusively on polar exploration for the last three decades. Said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions: "It's an honor for our us to win these four Magellan Awards-just as it's our honor and privilege to be able to introduce travelers to the pristine polar wilderness and take people on voyages that will leave them forever changed. Quark Expeditions has garnered a reputation for taking people to parts of the polar regions that others can't. Being recognized for our ongoing achievements makes us immensely proud."

The Magellan Awards, drawn from entries from across the U.S. and around the world, are judged and overseen by a panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders in the industry. "Magellan winners are those in the industry who communicate travel's promise, through words, images and design, in ways that ring true and stand out," said Weissmann. "These winners create the environments and craft the messages that spark travelers' imaginations."

All of this year's winners are featured in a special September issue of Travel Weekly dedicated to the Magellan Awards.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing in expeditions to the Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially equipped small-expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures, Quark Expeditions offers travellers unparalleled access to the most remote places on earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, Quark Expeditions' onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. Quark Expeditions is part of the Travelopia family, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands. www.quarkexpeditions.com.

About Travelopia: Travelopia, headquartered in the UK, is one of the world's leading experiential travel platforms, providing customers with unique experiences, such as private jet travel, polar expedition cruises, cycling and trekking-based holidays, sailing adventures and high-end, tailor-made holidays. Travelopia has a large, international customer base of over 750,000 travellers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its collection of brands, which includes Quark Expeditions. To learn more about Travelopia, visit: www.travelopia.com

