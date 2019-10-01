The Spanish company plans to develop 66 solar and wind parks that will add 3 GW of renewable energy generation capacity in 50 municipalities near Teruel, Navarre over the next four years. Some 34 facilities will be solar plants that will add 1.3 GW as part of an investment of more than €2.4 billion.From pv magazine Spain. Since its birth in 2011 in nearby Zaragoza, renewable project developer Forestalia has set out to support its native Navarre autonomous community. Of the 1.92 GW of solar and wind projects awarded the group in auctions held in 2016 and 2017, around 1.8 GW of generation capacity ...

