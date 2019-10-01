Utility UTE is planning to resume solar energy development with a new large scale PV project after several years of almost zero growth.Uruguayan power utility the National Administration of Electric Power Plants and Transmissions (UTE) has launched a tender for a 65 MW solar park. The UTE said it plans to procure 65 MW of solar modules in the first quarter of the new year. The tender includes construction, operation and maintenance of the plant, the Uruguayan government said in a statement. The project work will amount to preparing studies, engineering development and the supply, installation, ...

