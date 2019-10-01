The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2019-2023
The report, Global Tea Tree Oil Market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tea tree oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the global tea tree oil market includes:
Global tea tree oil market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Global tea tree oil Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Aos Product Pvt. Ltd.
- Bontoux SAS
- doTERRA International LLC
- GR Davis Pty Ltd.
- Isagenix International LLC
- Jenbrook Pty Ltd.
- Main Camp Natural Extracts Pty Ltd.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- SOiL
- Young Living Essential Oils
Global tea tree oil Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Global tea tree oil Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Conventional tea tree oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic tea tree oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing number of retail stores offering tea tree oil products will drive the tea tree oil market
The expansion of retail stores is expected to influence the growth of the global tea tree oil market during the forecast period. The retail market is witnessing continuous growth, with APAC, Europe, and North America witnessing the fastest growth in the global market. Also, e-commerce is gaining popularity among consumers as a sales medium for tree tea oil products, which in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several vendors are increasing their investment on distribution channels to increase the availability of tea tree products and boost market growth during the forecast period.
Increasing use of tea tree oil in household care products An emerging trend in the tea tree oil market
Tea tree oil has many applications in household care products owing to its chemical composition and cleaning properties. It is increasingly being preferred as a replacement for other solvents such as acetone, glycol ethers, and mineral spirits, which are used in cleaning solutions. Tea tree oil has a fresh aroma, and its detoxifying property eliminates harmful microbes present in closed environments. The antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties of tea tree oil make it ideal for use as a surfactant in household care products. Vendors operating in the global tea tree oil market are also offering different variants of tea tree oil, which can be used as effective cleansers in household care products. Thus, owing to its antifungal, detoxifying, and cleansing properties, the application of tea tree oil is expected to increase in the household care segment, thereby driving the growth of the global tea tree oil market during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of tea tree oil in aromatherapy
- Increasing use of tea tree oil in household care products
- Growing popularity of organic tea tree oil
