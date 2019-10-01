The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2019-2023

The report, Global Tea Tree Oil Market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the global tea tree oil market includes:

Global tea tree oil market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Global tea tree oil Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Aos Product Pvt. Ltd. Bontoux SAS doTERRA International LLC GR Davis Pty Ltd. Isagenix International LLC Jenbrook Pty Ltd. Main Camp Natural Extracts Pty Ltd. NOW Health Group Inc. SOiL Young Living Essential Oils



Global tea tree oil Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Global tea tree oil Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Conventional tea tree oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Organic tea tree oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing number of retail stores offering tea tree oil products will drive the tea tree oil market

The expansion of retail stores is expected to influence the growth of the global tea tree oil market during the forecast period. The retail market is witnessing continuous growth, with APAC, Europe, and North America witnessing the fastest growth in the global market. Also, e-commerce is gaining popularity among consumers as a sales medium for tree tea oil products, which in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several vendors are increasing their investment on distribution channels to increase the availability of tea tree products and boost market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing use of tea tree oil in household care products An emerging trend in the tea tree oil market

Tea tree oil has many applications in household care products owing to its chemical composition and cleaning properties. It is increasingly being preferred as a replacement for other solvents such as acetone, glycol ethers, and mineral spirits, which are used in cleaning solutions. Tea tree oil has a fresh aroma, and its detoxifying property eliminates harmful microbes present in closed environments. The antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties of tea tree oil make it ideal for use as a surfactant in household care products. Vendors operating in the global tea tree oil market are also offering different variants of tea tree oil, which can be used as effective cleansers in household care products. Thus, owing to its antifungal, detoxifying, and cleansing properties, the application of tea tree oil is expected to increase in the household care segment, thereby driving the growth of the global tea tree oil market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of tea tree oil in aromatherapy

Increasing use of tea tree oil in household care products

Growing popularity of organic tea tree oil

Global Olive Oil Market 2019-2023: The global olive oil market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2023. The olive oil market size will increase by 485.64 thousand tonnes during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The global rapeseed oil market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2023. The olive oil market size will increase by 12.36 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

