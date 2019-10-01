Smith-Midland Corporation: Be Smith-Midland's Guest at NPCA PRECAST DAYS 2019

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID)

We invite you to our open house on Wednesday, Oct 23rd from 11am-4pm as we celebrate Precast Days 2019 with the National Precast Concrete Association. Our event will be an up-close look at the precast manufacturing process, during which, we will demonstrate the equipment, engineering expertise and technology that goes into making precast concrete products. You will learn about the benefits of precast and have the opportunity to explore the various careers that come together to make this versatile product.

Free Food, Tours and Accredited Architecture and Engineering continuing education sessions will be available.

Learn more and register at precast.org/precastdays/

We hope to see you here!

If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact us.

5119 Catlett Road, Midland, VA 22728

info@smithmidland.com

540-439-3266

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

