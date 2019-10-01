Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Harvests Over 5.7 Tonnes (12,500 Pounds) of Jade Samples in Trenching of T1 Target, Wyoming

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing trenching and sampling program on its Wyoming properties, especially with regards to progress on its T-1 target where previously recognized Jade zones are being trenched (See News Releases of August 20, 2019 (NR 19-05) and June 12, 2019 (NR 19-03).

Two productive trenches are currently being completed and sampled, located approximately 600 feet (180 meters) apart along a well-defined, roughly N-S trend of nephrite Jade outcrops, subcrop and float. Representative samples from each trench will be tested in the field to ascertain overall quality, color range, texture and workability in the coming weeks. Trenching completed at the T1 target has consisted of 507 linear feet (155 meters) of the 2,128 feet (649 meters) total permitted to date.

As of September 28, 2019, the northern trench (T1A) yielded 70 pieces of Jade with a range of individual weights of 50 to 1,000+ pounds totaling an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 pounds of material. Trench T1A is approximately 14 feet in width, and 5 feet at its deepest point. The southern trench (T1C), 600 feet south of T1A along a prominent airborne geophysical linear, yielded a further 56 pieces of Jade with individual estimated weights ranging from 50 to 500+ pounds with a combined estimated total weight between 5,500 to 6,000 pounds. Trench T1C is approximately 14 feet in width, and around 6 feet at its deepest point.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol, the President and a Director of Jade Leader stated: "This program is rapidly taking the Company from the early exploratory hand sample stage to the bulk harvesting of Jade for evaluation and eventual marketing. The sheer amount of material collected to date at T1 target makes it our top priority target for this field season. Field evaluation of Jades obtained from these trenches to date include a full range of potential qualities, from basic ornamental stones, to carving and jewelry grade material. We will continue to use our successful trenching of geophysically and geologically indicated targets to the fullest in this sampling program".

Field Mobilization of the D8T caterpillar bulldozer occurred on September 14th, and trenching began on September 15th at the T1 target. Of the 2,128 linear feet (649 meters) of permitted trenching on the T1 target, 507 feet (155 meters) of trenching in three trenches have now been completed.

Material selected for quality testing in the field is selected on the basis of its competence, grain size and color based on examination of chips or windows from individual pieces. Quality testing includes the use of potable diamond saws, as well as wet diamond angle carving grinders to cut and polish through any surface alteration to reveal the stone's underlying color and texture, evaluate the ability of the stone to produce smooth carved surfaces as well as evaluate its potential to polish properly.

Trench T1B, located east of the trend defined by trench T1A and T1C has encountered favorable alteration and some evidence of Jade formation, however, did not have a productive zone such as that seen in T1A and T1C. It has been mapped, photographed and reclaimed. The non-productive upper part of trench T1C has likewise been reclaimed and is ready for seeding to complete ongoing reclamation commitments.

The program is expected to continue for a minimum of two to three more weeks, weather permitting. Trenching permits are open for a period of one year, which are renewable.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company's Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

