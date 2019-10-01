Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has expanded its Glenelg Vanadium Property by means of additional mineral claim staking, which approximately tripled its size to the current area of approximately 3,500 hectares. The property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 17 kilometers east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the company's Mascarene Property which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and/or silver. The Glenelg property hosts vanadium and titanium mineralization, occurring within the Bocabec Gabbro Complex.

The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM), with a portion of the northern boundary bordering Galway's Clarence Stream Gold Project. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2017, reporting total Measured plus Indicated resources of 6,178,000 tonnes at 1.96 gpt gold (390,000 ounces of gold) and total Inferred resources of 3,409,000 tonnes at 2.53 gpt gold (277,000 ounces of gold). Earlier this year, Galway reported a new gold discovery at the Clarence Stream Gold Project with one hole reported to intersect 7.3 gpt gold over a 36.7 meter core length. Readers are cautioned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Gold Project and at Great Atlantic's Mascarene Property are not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Vanadium Property.

Great Atlantic's recent staking significantly expanded the Glenelg Property to the west-northwest, covering additional ground reported to be underlain by the Silurian Bocabec Gabbro Complex (intrusive complex including gabbro, granodiorite, diorite and granite), areas of reported magnetic anomalies and three gold occurrences as reported within the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development Mineral Occurrence files. Such magnetic anomalies are interpreted by management to be targets for vanadium and titanium bearing magnetite-rich layers within the Compex.

The company reported historic bedrock grab samples from the layered Bocabec Gabbro Complex within the Glenelg Property returned significant levels of vanadium and titanium. Historic bedrock grab samples were also reported to return significant levels of gold, cobalt and bismuth.

A reported 1990 bedrock grab sample of quartz-sulfide breccia from one of the gold occurrences was reported to return 1.33 gpt gold. Polymetallic veins are reported within the Glenelg Property, with a grab sample collected during 2006 reported to return 2.6 grams per tonne gold and 0.65% cobalt. A 2013 grab sample from a sulfide vein was reported to return 14 gpt gold, 1.28% bismuth and 0.12% cobalt. Both samples are reported within the southeast region of the property, within the company's original mineral claims.

A 2018 grab sample collected by the company from a magnetic layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex returned 0.188% vanadium (0.33% V2O5), 10.3% titanium oxide and 25.71% iron. Another 2018 bedrock grab sample, collected by one of the company's option partners, from the same southeast region of the property was reported to return 0.234% vanadium (0.42% V2O5), 7.34% titanium (12.2%TiO2) and 28.8% iron. A previous sample from this region in 2013 was reported to return 16.5% titanium (27.5% TiO2).

The Glenelg property has seen little exploration and management cannot find any evidence of historical drilling within the property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of projects through-out the Atlantic Provinces, is building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

