Infiniti, a leading provider of market intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on curated insights on the manufacturing industry from Infiniti's industry experts. The past decade has been tumultuous for the global manufacturing sector. The changing nature of the manufacturing sector means that old responses are no longer sufficient to sustain.

For over 15 years, Infiniti's solutions have helped numerous companies in the manufacturing industry to stay on top of their game by offering tailor-made solutions for combat core business challenges. The latest edition of this newsletter contains a storyboard series of articles about the manufacturing industry from Infiniti Research. It also highlights some of the major trends, opportunities, and challenges that manufacturers must watch out for.

We, at Infiniti Research, use a combination of research, analytics, and data management systems to help our clients manage data, serve relevant content to target customers and predict future interactions. In this newsletter, which is now available for free download, we have curated some articles from Infiniti's thought leaders about how the manufacturing environment is changing and what business leaders must do to adapt.

#1: Key forces that will drive growth in the future of manufacturing in Europe

Europe's manufacturing industry will play a significant role in building a sustained and competitive economy. According to industry experts at Infiniti, factors including nearshoring in eastern Europe, carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, and the rise of industry 4.0 will play a pivotal role in driving the future of manufacturing. Read the article for more insights.

#2: A guide to effectively tackle your manufacturing overhead costs

The current scenario in the US manufacturing sector is much different from what it has been for over the past two decades. As output growth in the US manufacturing industry has been largely concentrated on a few industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace, there has been a considerable fall in the labor share of US GDP. Gain expert opinion on how companies in the US manufacturing industry can tackle their excessive overhead costs on this blog.

#3: Top manufacturing industry trends

Manufacturing companies around the globe are increasingly exploring radically new ways of creating and capturing value. Furthermore, with the changing demand of consumers, manufacturing will no longer be limited to producing physical products alone, it will largely revolve around personalization and customization. The new-age industrial revolution also termed as industry 4.0 is powered by innovative technologies such as smart manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies are expected to be major driving forces in the future of manufacturing. In this blog, industry experts at Infiniti provide comprehensive insights into the top manufacturing industry trends that you must watch out for.

#4: FAQs on smart manufacturing

Smart manufacturing is one of the most trending topics among manufacturing experts right now. Smart manufacturing is a powerful force with the potential to restructure the existing competitive landscape and produce a new set of market leaders. In this blog, experts at Infiniti answer four key questions relating to smart manufacturing and how it is transforming the manufacturing landscape as we know it.

