ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards EMEA Finalists

Program spotlights innovative approaches, technologies and behaviors transforming business today
LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.
A total of 43 nominations were submitted by 11 separate solution or service providers for the fifth annual ISG Paragon Awards EMEA. Winners in each category (except for the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Two Temple Place in London.
The finalists in each category are:
Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider
- IBM with Siemens
- Infosys with Metro AG
- Cognizant with Severn Trent Water
Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider
- Capgemini with Schneider Electric
- Infosys with The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service
- Mphasis with Klarna
Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers
- Carole Murphy, Capgemini
- HCL Technologies with ASDA
- Cognizant with Walgreen Boots Alliance
Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community
- Infosys Limited with Brent Housing
- HCL Technologies with Greater Manchester Police
- T-Systems with Smart Farming
Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership
- Carole Murphy, Capgemini
- Ramesh Gopal, Deutsche Bank AG
- Fumbi Chima, adidas Group
Transformation: Successfully transformed an organization or key business function
- Capgemini with British Gas
- HCL Technologies with ASDA
- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. with an African bank
Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman
- Fumbi Chima, adidas Group
- Carole Murphy, Capgemini
- Veda Iyer, Mphasis
ISG Special Award: Recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry
The ISG Special Award will be conferred on the night of November 7 to a nominated individual or organization that has made an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.
"We are delighted to recognize exceptional work and relationships across the technology services and sourcing industry with the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "The innovative, successful approaches our finalists have pursued in 2019 reflect the evolving nature of technology and business today. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our gala event in November."
Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation. Full details can be found here.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg