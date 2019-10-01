Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that during World Investor Week staff will participate in more than 50 events around the country encouraging individuals to start early to save and invest for their futures. SEC staff will also provide information on how to choose an investment professional and the importance of diversification.

In its third year, World Investor Week, observed in the U.S. from Oct. 1-7, 2019, is a global effort promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) that brings together regulators on six continents to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection. The SEC is leading U.S. efforts, along with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

To promote key messages, the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) issued a joint Investor Bulletin with the CFTC, FINRA, and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).

"Understanding saving and investing basics such as starting early, understanding basic financial concepts, doing your research, and asking questions is a proven formula to make smart investment decisions," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "If you're thinking about working with an investment professional, make sure you ask my favorite question, "How much of my money will go to work for me?' The answer may help you decide which investment professional is right for you."

For additional information, investors can view Brokers and Investment Advisers, a series of short educational videos on choosing and working with a financial professional, and Notes from the Chairman, a separate video series that highlights investing basics and includes Chairman Clayton's top tips for Main Street investors.

During the week, SEC staff will emphasize saving and investing basics, such as: setting goals; conducting research on products before investing; knowing the risks and fees associated with investments; recognizing the power of compound interest; going to Investor.gov before investing; doing a background check on an investment professional; and learning how to avoid fraud. In addition, staff will highlight the importance of conducting due diligence when contemplating investments in online and digital environments.

"World Investor Week provides an excellent opportunity to shine light on the valuable tools and information available on Investor.gov to help America's investors create a saving and investing plan to achieve their financial goals," said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. "Making sure you're dealing with a registered investment professional by doing a background check on Investor.gov is a great first step toward protecting your investments."

SEC staff outreach events include:

A national teachers conference

Saving and investing presentations and webinars for seniors, students, women's organizations and military service members

A roundtable discussion about elder investor fraud

A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) program for federal employees covering new TSP withdrawal options

A Twitter chat about the importance of a diversified investment portfolio

For a list of other SEC outreach activities or to learn more about this global effort to promote investor education and protection and how investors can get involved, visit Investor.gov.