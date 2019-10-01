

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed for the first time since the start of the year in September and at a faster-than-expected rate, after holding steady in the previous month, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.9 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent growth.



Inflation slowed for the first time since January, when it was 0.7 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3 percent annually in September, while prices of fuel for personal transport equipment, and electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 2.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in September.



