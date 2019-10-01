

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA have warned four online networks, operating a total of 10 websites, to immediately stop illegally selling opioids to American consumers, according to joint warning letters issued by the U.S. drug regulators. Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin.



The networks that were issued the warning letters are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., JCM Dropship, and Meds4U. They have been asked to respond to the warning letters within 15 working days on what actions are being taken to address the violations or face legal enforcement action.



The warning was a first joint action by the regulators as part of the enhanced inter-agency coordination to respond to the opioid crisis. The rogue online pharmacies were asked to stop illegal marketing of unapproved and misbranded versions of opioid medicines, including unapproved tramadol, that violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.



The regulators said these illegally offered opioids circumvent the important safeguards that have been put in place for opioids to help protect the public health. They added that the products being marketed as authentic, may be counterfeit, contaminated, expired or otherwise unsafe and put health at risk.



'We remain committed to using all available regulatory and enforcement tools to stop the illicit flow of opioids online,' said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless.



The FDA said it continues to be concerned of the easy availability of opioids online. Apart from the health risk, these unapproved websites can also pose other risks to consumers such as credit card fraud, identity theft and computer viruses.



The networks also violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) by failing to register their online pharmacies with the DEA despite knowingly or intentionally advertising the sale of controlled substances, including opioids.



Opioid addiction is an immense public health crisis. Illegal online pharmacies, drug dealers and others continue to use the Internet to further their illicit distribution of opioids.



The FDA has been active in combating the illegal online sales of opioids. In May and August 2018 and in March this year, the FDA issued a similar series of warning letters.



The opioid crisis in the U.S. has grown at an alarming rate. It is estimated that more than 300,000 Americans have died of an opioid overdose since 2000. The greed to make more money is driving some drugmakers to push opioid sales through deceitful marketing campaigns, thereby fueling the opioid crisis.



In September 2018, a bill intended to combat the nation's deadly opioid epidemic was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate in a rare bipartisan vote. The Senate voted 99 to 1 in favor of the 'Opioid Crisis Response Act.' It is seen as the nation's worst public health crisis.



