Vietnam E-learning Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 3.0 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: According to a Market Research Report by Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The positive growth indicators such as GDP worth USD 244.9 billion and GDP per Capita worth USD 2,389 along with increase in total number of E-learning service providers in the market are collectively indicating a positive future outlook for the Vietnam E-learning market.

and GDP per Capita worth along with increase in total number of E-learning service providers in the market are collectively indicating a positive future outlook for the Vietnam E-learning market. The increase in the total number of schools establishments and the lack of teaching strength has triggered the market for E-learning in Vietnam . As per the general stats office of Vietnam , the total number of high schools within Vietnam was evaluated at 2,834 as of 2018. They are further expected to increase up to 2,864 by the year ending 2023.

. As per the general stats office of , the total number of high schools within was evaluated at 2,834 as of 2018. They are further expected to increase up to 2,864 by the year ending 2023. Vietnam's ICT market is expected to continue its growth between 2018 and 2020, due to the government's desire to turn Vietnam into an ICT empowered country. The ICT venture focuses on many arenas of the Vietnam market such as computer hardware, tele-communication, cloud computing, IT services and most importantly digital content. The key areas of this sector include providing content for mobile networks and for the internet, online games, online entertainment, E-commerce, E-libraries, digital television and electronic newspapers.

ICT market is expected to continue its growth between 2018 and 2020, due to the government's desire to turn into an ICT empowered country. The ICT venture focuses on many arenas of the market such as computer hardware, tele-communication, cloud computing, IT services and most importantly digital content. The key areas of this sector include providing content for mobile networks and for the internet, online games, online entertainment, E-commerce, E-libraries, digital television and electronic newspapers. The increase in the total number of foreign players entering the Vietnam E-learning market will provide opportunities to look for more technological advancements and betterment in the quality of content.

Development of the Vietnam's Economic Outlook leading to a Technological Advancement: Vietnam has one of the strongest economic outlooks in Asia and the Pacific, and this corresponds to a bright outlook for the technological advancement. Economic development which includes purchasing power growth of households, modernization of existing industries, and growth of more technologically intensive verticals such as electronics manufacturing and outsourcing will provide broad support to IT market growth. With all these factors coming together, the E-learning market of Vietnam will be open to more technologically advanced teaching methods such as augmented reality, gamification and virtual reality over long term.

Increase in Internet Penetration in the Country: Rapid urbanization of Vietnamese population has resulted in greatly modernized cities within the country along with extensive communication infrastructure. In accordance with the Statista database, internet penetration in Vietnam is further expected to go up to 75.0% by the year ending 2023 thus, depicting a greater number of internet users along with advanced communication infrastructure in the future. 75.0% of the population having internet implies that it will broaden the scope of E-learning market to penetrate through Vietnam in future.

Changing Preferences of the People: The people of Vietnam will embrace the idea of going digital in the near future as the smart phone penetration rate in Vietnam is also estimated to increase to 48.0% by 2023 (Source: Statista Database) which is close to half the population of Vietnam. Increased affordability of people for smart phones will benefit the E-learning market to further penetrate within Vietnam. The service providers will not have to worry about providing technology with latest updates rather they will be able to focus on the quality of content.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - Driven by Rising Adoption of Smartclasses, E-books in Schools and MOOCs and Smart Authoring Tools in Corporate Training and Test Preparation Segment" believe that Vietnam E-learning industry is projected to register a positive CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2019-2023. Increasing number of internet users, rising government efforts to grow E-learning in Vietnam, adoption of modern technology by the learners, and the growing use of learning management systems by the corporate sector to integrate their process are expected to drive Vietnam E-learning industry in the future.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type of Content and Technology

By Type of Offering

LMS



Smart Class



Packaged Content



Smart Authoring Tool



Digitized Services



By Type of LMS





Self-Hosted







Firm-Hosted





By Smart Class Market





Online Class Session







Online Live Session





By Packaged Content Market





Custom-made Courses







Standard Courses





By Smart Authoring Tools Market





Content Editing Tools







Gamification







Simulation

By the Method of Viewing Content

Mobile



PC (Browser)



PC (Firm Browser)

By Type of End Users

Schools



Universities



Corporates



Others (Vocational Courses)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period- 2013-2018

2013-2018

Forecast Period- 2019-2023

Key Target Audience

Schools (K-12)

Ed Tech Companies

Universities

LMS providers

Vocational Education Institutes

Test Prep Tutoring Companies

Education Ministry

Companies Covered

Egroup

Yola

ProSeeds

Hocmai

Kyna

MVV Academy

Topica Ed-Tech Group

Pharos Smart Education

Others (Rockit Online, Rabiti, Edubit, Dodaihoc, SchoolBus, Edumall)

Key Segments Covered in the Report

Vietnam E-Learning Market Overview and Genesis

Vietnam E-Learning Market Value Chain Analysis

Vietnam E-Learning Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

Vietnam E-Learning Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Trends and Developments in Vietnam E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Issues and Challenges in Vietnam E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Regulatory Framework in Vietnam E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Decision Making Process in Vietnam E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market SWOT Analysis for Vietnam E-learning Market

Comparative Landscape in the Vietnam E-Learning Market

Company Content and Technology Development Pricing in Vietnam E-Learning Market (Pro Seeds E-learning Solutions)

E-Learning Market (Pro Seeds E-learning Solutions) Vietnam E-learning Market Future Outlook and Projections 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations for Vietnam E-Learning Market

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/vietnam-e-learning-market-outlook/248568-99.html

Other Related Reports:

Philippines E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - By Content (Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Others), By Technology (LMS, Smart Classes and Smart Authoring Tools), By Source of Learning (E-Books, MOOCs, Gamification and M-Learning), and By End Users (Schools, Universities, Corporates, Vocational training and Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Philippines. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Philippines E-Learning market, Market Overview and Genesis, Market Ecosystem, Heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and government regulations. The report concludes with future market segmentation and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Philippines E-learning market is at the nascent stage. Philippines E-Learning market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018. The market is gradually growing owing to government initiatives, rising internet penetration in the country coupled with the fact that more high schools are opting for e-learning courses and students adapting newer techniques for learning such as videos, animations, gamification and open courseware. The customers in the market are highly price sensitive as there are many players present in the market.

Penetration in Philippines E-Learning market is low due to lack of trained teachers and reluctance towards diverting from traditional methods of teaching. E-Learning services are used by both higher education institutions and MNCs in the country, with schools dominating the demand for such services. The students opting for e-learning services mainly use the open courseware and multimedia content while the MNCs, mostly BPO's, largely uses LMS services for providing training to their employees.

South Africa E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - By Content (Open Courseware, Customized Multimedia, Simulation Content and Online Test), By Technology (Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools) By Sector (Corporate, Higher Education, K-12 and Vocational training) and By End Users (Corporate Enterprise, Home Users, Non-profit Organizations and Government)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of South Africa. The report covers various aspects including introduction on South Africa E-Learning market, pricing analysis, Market Overview and Genesis, Heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

South Africa E-learning market is at the nascent stage. South Africa E-Learning industry revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018. The market is gradually increasing with more number of schools opting for e-learning courses and students adapting newer techniques for learning such as videos, animations and open courseware. The customers in the market are highly price sensitive as there are many players present in the market.

The South Africa E-Learning market has low penetration rate due to lack of trained teachers and low internet penetration in the country. E-Learning services are used by both higher education institutions and MNCs operating in the country. The students opting for e-learning services largely use the open courseware and educational videos, whereas the MNCs majorly prefer LMS services for providing training to their employees

Saudi Arabia E-learning Market Outlook to 2021 - By Content (Open Courseware, Multimedia, Online Test and Assessments) and Technology Services (LMS, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of online education market in KSA. The report provides information on e-learning market introduction, market size by revenue, market segments by content services including Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Assessment in Video, Audio and Text Form) and by technology services including Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools. The report also provides online education technology and content programs for K-12 schools/ students, Higher Education universities and students, Corporate and Government Bodies and Others. The report covers trends, challenges, business model and competitive landscape of major players along with future outlook and analyst recommendation.

The stakeholders of this report include education institutes, schools, universities, training centers, companies involved in research, corporate professionals, teachers and students in KSA and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in online education industry in future.

Malaysia E-Learning Market Outlook 2023 - By Technology (LMS, Smart Authoring Tools, Smart Classes) and Content (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware, Simulation Content), By End Users (Universities/ Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Corporate, Home Users)

The report provides E-learning market overview covering ecosystem, market overview and genesis, value chain, market size, market segmentations, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory framework, decision making process, SWOT analysis, competitive scenario, service matrix, company profiles of major players such as Appstronic, Deskera and others. The report concludes by cover the future industry revenue and segmentation and giving recommendations regarding the Market.

Malaysia E-Learning Market is in its nascent stage, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%. Malaysia is rich in terms of resources to develop E-Learning content, but outsource the requirements to develop E-Learning technology overseas. The end users are price sensitive and prefer to choose custom features within the LMS and develop custom content that it delivers more value over time. Malaysia is gradually accepting global E-Learning trends such as Gamification, AR, VR and MOOC's. Malaysia MOOC's was established to provide MOOC's compliant with the Malaysian Education Standard and to help higher education students in specific subjects. It currently offers 92 courses, and has 391,845 students. The political scenario in Malaysia witnessed a major change when the ruling Party in Malaysia changed in 2018, after 61 years, to Pakapan Harapan, which promises to take efforts into improving the Quality of MOOC's in Malaysia, in the coming years

Turkey E-Learning Technology and Content Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Demand for M-Learning and Higher Use of Videos and Animation to Foster Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Turkey. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Turkey E-Learning market, market overview and genesis, market size by revenue , market segmentation by content services and technology services, by type of content (open courseware, multimedia, online tests, others such as uploading existing content), by the type of content format (video, audio and text), by the source of learning (MOOC's, E-books, M-learning and Gamification) and by the type of technology (LMS, smart classes, smart authoring tools), by type of end users (schools, universities, Corporates and others), E-learning market ecosystem, heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projections and segmentations and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The E-Learning Market in Turkey grew at a positive double digit CAGR between 2013 and 2018. The E-learning market of Turkey is in its nascent phase and is moving towards growth that is boosted by increased internet penetration, increased number of smartphone users and various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Turkey such as FATIH Initiative. The market includes companies providing both technology and content services. The industry is slowly implementing technologies such as AR and VR. The increase in the internet penetration to 65.0% of the total population along with increase in the number of smart phone users to 46.5 million in the year 2018 has given a boost to market revenues.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg