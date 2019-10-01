

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gen. Mark A. Milley was sworn in as the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.



Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford swore in his successor.



Gen. Dunford, who led U.S. troops in Iraq and served as Commandant of the Marine Corps, is retiring after 42 years of military service.



President Barack Obama appointed Dunford as chairman in 2015, and President Donald Trump extended his term in 2017.



Over his nearly 40-year long career, Gen. Milley led troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and served as Chief of Staff of the Army.



'You can rest assured that I will always provide you informed, candid, impartial military advice to you, the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council and to the Congress,' Milley said.



He warned adversaries of the United States not to underestimate the skill, capability and combat power of U.S. military, which he claimed as the best-equipped and best-trained, and best-led military in the world.



Milley pledged to work with his fellow joint chiefs, combatant commanders and senior leaders across the government to address national security issues.



Milley said the the U.S. military faces complex challenges in the international environment, but said its service members are up to those challenges.



Milley takes over as the military's highest-ranking officer, guiding a force of the 3 million service members.



President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and many chiefs of defense from around the world attended the ceremony.



