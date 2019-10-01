With effect from October 3, 2019, the subscription rights in Karo Pharma AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 15, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KARO TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013234242 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 181549 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from October 3, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Karo Pharma AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 28, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KARO BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013234259 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 181550 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB