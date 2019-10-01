ECH Completes Demerger Process

Two New Groups set to Pursue Independent Growth Strategies

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECH Limited has completed its demerger after successfully incubating what have become some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

ECH launched nearly two years ago with a mission to make cannabis more accessible and acceptable. Over this period, its portfolio companies have recorded a number of successes including the first data and research company with global coverage of the sector, first chain of medical cannabis clinics in the UK, educating medical professionals in 18 countries around the world, welcoming over 3,000 global leaders to London for the inaugural European Cannabis Week and facilitating the first bulk import of medical cannabis in the UK via Astral Health.

Two new holding companies will officially launch over the coming weeks - each with an independent board and leadership to oversee the execution of two distinctly different corporate strategies.

According to Jeremy Edelman, Chairman: "Our investment and incubation model has proved highly successful. We put this down to a genuine understanding of cannabis and emerging markets, clarity of vision, strong strategic execution and an exceptionally talented team. This industry is now maturing and opening up at pace, so it feels timely to announce a demerger that will ensure independence and integrity across two new propositions."

Stephen Murphy, Group MD, added, "We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in such a short time frame and are very excited to see our brands, people and shareholders embark on the next phase of this exciting journey."

Contact:

Stephen Murphy

+44(020)3928-2811

info@europeancannabisholdings.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813128/ECH_Logo.jpg