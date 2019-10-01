Today, October 1, 2019, MoxieTech Group AB published a press release with information that the company intends to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company's financial instrument may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in MoxieTech Group AB (MOXI, ISIN code SE0007640321, order book ID 115943) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.