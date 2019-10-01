Saba Unveils New Vision for the People Experience

Sets bold innovation roadmap for the future of work

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - HR Technology Conference Booth #2310 - Saba Software will this week unveil its new vision for the people experience, featuring solution innovations that uniquely address the organizations of the future, and the expectations of their people.

Including hyper-connected talent journeys that transcend the traditional "module" approach to talent management, and a highly personalized people experience powered by the combination of neuroscience and responsible AI, Saba's new vision is rooted in the future of work's undeniable transformation: the organizational need for greater talent agility and the evolving human demand for highly personalized "just for me" experiences, both inside and outside work.

With new innovations and a bold roadmap vision, Saba sets out to create a new approach to the experience of work - one that's driven by the unique needs, preferences, cultures and goals of both companies and their people.

Saba's new people experience will enable HR and talent leaders to:

Retain critical talent and IP - optimizing investment in people by embracing the realities of an increasingly heterogeneous workforce, with an experience designed for talent diversity; one that engages, develops and motivates every individual in a highly personalized way - without sacrificing the ability to scale.

- optimizing investment in people by embracing the realities of an increasingly heterogeneous workforce, with an experience designed for talent diversity; one that engages, develops and motivates every individual in a highly personalized way - without sacrificing the ability to scale. Find the right skills faster - improving the way organizations attract and engage external candidates, and bolstering internal talent mobility with the convergence of skill identification, targeted skill development, mentoring, and matching with current and emerging role requirements.

- improving the way organizations attract and engage external candidates, and bolstering internal talent mobility with the convergence of skill identification, targeted skill development, mentoring, and matching with current and emerging role requirements. Transform with greater agility - boosting organizational agility, talent readiness and people insight by supporting the new ways people want to work - with optimized internal networks, gig work, collectives, matrix-led projects and skill reimagines.

"Employees and business leaders are clamoring for a more productive and meaningful experience at work," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. "Platforms like Saba are continuing to push for more personalized, data-driven experiences that give people high value in the most efficient and compelling way."

Saba me:time is the first manifestation of the company's vision for the ultimate people experience - converging the power of Saba's robust learning platform capabilities with a deep understanding of the way people want to engage, grow and connect in the modern world of work.

"Saba's new approach and vision for the people experience is grounded in our mission to make every one of our customers a great place to work - for everyone who works there - without losing sight that this must be in balance with enabling talent leaders to deliver more value for the business with every investment they make, be that in people or in technology," said Phil Saunders, President and CEO of Saba Software. "As we design our new vision for the future, we're very excited to be collaborating with some of the most innovative talent leaders in the world - our customers."

Learn More at the HR Technology Conference

Saba will showcase the company's bold new vision during its Future of Work session at the conference - Talent 2025: This Time it's Personal - taking place at 9:30 a.m. Friday , October (Delfino 4102).

- taking place at , October (Delfino 4102). To see all of Saba's latest talent innovations and explore the new Saba me:time experience, visit Saba at booth #2310.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

