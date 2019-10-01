Bitharp Group Limited: Powerful Mining Rigs offer extended by BitHarp

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitHarp is pleased to announce an extension of its highly successful '3 Plus 1 Offer' for the company's profitable mining rigs. Introduced just a couple of weeks ago, this special promotion has been a great success amongst all types of crypto mining enthusiasts. Based on public demand, this promotion will now continue until October 12.

A New Zealand based organization; BitHarp hogged the limelight in the global crypto industry with the recent launch of its two mining rigs Lyre Miner and Harp Miner. Both these miners have been designed taking the needs of the common mining enthusiasts into account. Unlike hundreds of mining hardware that need significant knowledge and experience, the two products from www.BitHarp.com have encouraged many beginners to try their hands in crypto mining. Suitable for home use, these miners are pre-configured and can start mining as soon as they are plugged in.

Along with the ease of mining, BitHarp has also done well to ensure the profitability of their customers by delivering high hash power rates that have surprised many industry stalwarts. Moreover, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are also amongst the most power-saving mining hardware in the market with consumptions of 600 and 2400 watts, respectively.

The two products from BitHarp can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash, with hash powers as summarized below.

Bitcoin: 335 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 2000 TH/s (Harp Miner)

Litecoin: 55 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 300 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Ethereum: 14 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 75 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Dash: 9 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 50 TH/s (Harp Miner)

"We have received numerous calls and emails from people requesting for an extension of our 3 plus 1 offer," said a spokesperson from BitHarp. "I am pleased to announce that this offer will now remain valid until October 12."

More about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner is available at https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.