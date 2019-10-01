Spirited Debut Novels Showcased in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The October list of outstanding books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been well received by critics and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. For Scottish comedian and writer Billy Connolly, going to the library changed his life. He recalls, "I lived in a dark and forbidding world as a kid. But I only had to leave our home and walk over the tramlines to Partick Library and a whole new world opened to me. Reading books showed me that there was something better, something other, out there. It made me realise that, despite the constant misery of my day-to-day existence, the world might actually be a good place, and an exciting one." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is October's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Last Letter (Book One of the Letter series) by Kathleen Shoop ISBN: 978-1456347208

Scoop, Crush & Rocks: Making Profit, Playing Nice by Nancy Moorhouse ISBN: 978-1547277001

The Strongman and the Mermaid (Book Two of the Donora Story Collection series) by Kathleen Shoop ISBN: 978-1731561138

Romance

The Madness of March by Marguerite Nardone Gruen ISBN: 978-1733289658

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Gray Wolf (Book One of the Legends of Ansu series) by J.W. Webb ISBN: 978-0998773643

Time of Destruction by John C. Meyer ISBN: 978-1517360559

Demons at War by P.A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386604

Young Adult

The Secrets of Hawthorne House by Donald Firesmith ISBN: 978-1726283151

Children's

Captain Riddle's Treasure by G.V. Rama Rao ISBN: 978-0991562244

Demigods by J. Giambrone ISBN: 978-1644560495

A Unicorn for My Birthday by Brenda Hasse ISBN: 978-1439225493

Mike Saves the Dayby J.T. Hobbs ISBN: 978-1943386635

NON-FICTION

Art & Photography

The Artist's Journey: bold strokes to spark creativity by Nancy Hillis ISBN: 978-0999750414

Presto Sketching: the magic of simple drawing for brilliant product thinking and design by Ben Crothers ISBN: 978-1491994283

Business

The 5 Stages to Entrepreneurial Success: what every entrepreneur should know about dominating your market by John North ISBN: 978-1979285773

The Growth Hacking Book by Parul Agrawal and Rohan Chaubey ISBN: 978-1733095556

The Leadership Jigsaw: transforming mystery into mastery by Yemi Akinsiwaju ISBN: 978-0993448201

Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Homeschooling: You Can Do It! by Kirsten McTernan ISBN: 978-1732428515

Health & Fitness

The Freedom to Eat: 10 secrets for lasting weight loss and inner peace by Jackie Trottmann ISBN: 978-0998038919

Have You Planned Your Heart Attack? by Warrick Bishop ISBN: 978-0646975856

Know Your Real Risk of Heart Attack by Warrick Bishop ISBN: 978-1642045697

The Thyroid Fix: reduce fatigue, lose weight, and get your life back by Shawn Soszka ISBN: 978-1732160118

Religion & Spirituality

Life's Greatest Adventure: serving Jesus Christby Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1729331040

Self-Help

Thriving Not Surviving: the 5 secret pathways to happiness, success and fulfilment by Gina Gardiner ISBN: 978-1641363617

Children's

If You Were Me and Lived in... Italy by Carole P. Roman ISBN: 978-1947118652

Children's author Alan Hesse was thrilled to see "traction and interest" in his book that LibraryBub generated. He was impressed by the efforts to put his book (The Adventures of Polo the Bear) in front of librarians. Participating in the Author Remake program, he explains, "Not only am I getting great live education and advice from Alinka... but also this unexpected exposure to libraries, which somehow passed beneath my radar of expectations."

