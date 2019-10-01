

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams AG said Tuesday that it now holds 19.99% of all Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) shares as a direct shareholding. The shareholding includes Osram shares unconditionally bought by ams but does not include the shares already tendered into ams' all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of Osram at 41.00 euros per Osram share.



ams noted that the best and final offer will expire tonight and significant additional tenders are still required to achieve the minimum acceptance threshold which is necessary for the offer to be successful.



'All remaining OSRAM shareholders therefore need to tender their shares today to capitalize on this superior offer,' ams said.



