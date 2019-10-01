Heijmans NV: Heijmans to build 120 homes in new green Leusden district

Heijmans and the municipality of Leusden have signed an anterior agreement for the Maanwijk new development project. The project concerns the development and construction of 120 sustainable owner-occupied and rental homes for diverse target groups. The project, valued at approximately € 30 million, will take the creation of a green living environment as its starting point.

With the newly developed district, the municipality is contributing to creating a diverse housing supply in Leusden. Heijmans aims to create a healthy living environment in this nature-inclusive project. The public space will be designed such that there is ample space for pedestrians and cyclists, safe playing areas for children and opportunities for residents to meet one another. In addition, Heijmans will integrate innovative concepts into the project, focused on increasing living comfort and security, and lowering energy consumption.

Diverse housing supply

The diverse range of owner-occupied and rental homes consists of starter homes, life-course-oriented homes, semi-detached homes and townhouses. The homes Heijmans will build vary in floor space from approximately 60 to 170 square metres and will have their own garden or balcony. In addition, residents can make use of the common gardens that will be built there.

Heijmans will undertake the sale of 76 ground-floor homes itself. The Leusden housing association is proposed to rent out 36 homes and sell 8 starter homes. Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2021.

