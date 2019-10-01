Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Félicité Herzog has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, reporting to Stéphane Roussel, Vivendi's Chief Operating Officer and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft.

Ms. Herzog brings to the Group her international experience in mergers and acquisitions and her expertise in finance, industry and digital.

Commenting on her appointment, Stéphane Roussel stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Félicité Herzog to Vivendi. She has advised the Group on the international development of Dailymotion since 2015. Later on, she became an independent member of the Telecom Italia Board of Directors."

She has also been a non-executive member of the Gaumont Board of Directors since 2016, as well as of its audit committee.

Félicité Herzog holds degrees from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from INSEAD.

