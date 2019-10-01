NEX Exchange (NEXX) Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 01-Oct-2019 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following Company will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from close of business today, 01/10/2019: MESH Holdings plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: MESH Isin: GB00BGRX6M73 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 21940 EQS News ID: 883651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)