Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Signet International Holdings, Inc. (SIGN) ("the Company"), a publicly traded, multi-faceted company whose primary focus is in developing advanced technologies, energy solutions, and medical devices. President-Designate of the Company, Tom Donaldson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked for an update on the Company's current projects. Donaldson explained that the Company is primarily focused on the development of advanced technologies, including medical devices and energy solutions. "We're currently working on three exclusive patents.", said Donaldson, adding that one of the devices is designed to diagnose melanoma skin cancer. The Company is also developing a 3D Graphene Deicing Technology, which significantly reduces the amount of time it takes to deice an aircraft. "It is also completely eco-friendly.", added Donaldson.

The third patent the Company is working on focuses on their energy solutions sector, and is called the InCharge Battery Device. This new battery technology is able to charge itself within seconds with an unlimited amount of cycles. "We're working on developing the prototype.", shared Donaldson.

Jolly then asked about the Company's melanoma detection device and the effects of a melanoma diagnosis. Donaldson explained that melanoma is not always fatal, but accounts for the majority of skin cancer related deaths. "If it is not diagnosed very early on, it can advance and spread throughout the body.", said Donaldson, adding that the Company's detection device is designed for early diagnosis.

Donaldson shared his personal challenges with skin cancer and explained how the Company's melanoma detection device is designed to combat these issues. "This new method is painless. There's no cutting involved.", explained Donaldson. While this device will not cure melanoma, it is able to provide an instant diagnosis by analyzing the vapors of the cells, allowing patients to begin treatment right away.

To close the interview, Donaldson shared that the Company expects to be fully reporting very soon. "If all goes well, we will be back to full reporting within the next six to eight weeks.", explained Donaldson. He also shared that the Company is working hard to take its rightful place among the leaders of the technological industry. "We're currently seeking the exclusive rights to new technology.", closed Donaldson.

Signet is a Public Company trading (SIGN) Headquarters since 1985

205 Worth Avenue, Suite #316 Palm Beach, FL. 33480 Phone: 561- 832-2000

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

For further information relating to our advancement in graphene-related technologies, or for Investment Opportunities with Signet, please contact:

Mr. Ernest W. Letiziano, CEO



Email: eletiziano@aol.com



Phone: 561.832.2000

Address: 205 WORTH AVENUE, SUITE 316 | PALM BEACH, FLORIDA 33480 | USA

