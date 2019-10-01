Regulatory News:

On October 1, 2019, Arkema (Paris:AKE) completed the acquisitions of Prochimir, manufacturer of high-performance adhesive films, and Lambson, specialized in photoinitiators for photocure resins.

With sales of around €30 million, Prochimir completes Bostik's range of technologies in industrial adhesives.

Lambson, with sales of approximately €45 million, enables Sartomer to offer its customers in the electronics, 3D printing, composites, inks and coatings markets, a larger and perfectly complementary range.

These two acquisitions will contribute to further strengthening the share of specialties in the Group's portfolio, in line with its long-term ambition to achieve more than 80 of sales in these businesses.

