Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1007000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703

October 01, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)