Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.0057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 577596 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 21972 EQS News ID: 883849 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2019 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)