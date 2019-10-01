

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses linked to imported Mexican basil appears to be over, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The FDA had confirmed that Mexican basil served at restaurants in four states as the likely source of a multi-state outbreak of 132 cyclospora illnesses. CDC had linked the Cyclospora illnesses to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico.



Siga Logistics recalled potentially affected basil on July 24, 2019. The firm has been cooperative with the investigation, ceasing production and distribution of the product.



Cases were reported in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Exposures were traced to restaurants in Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.



Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that is so small it can only be seen under a microscope. When people eat food or drink water that's contaminated with Cyclospora, they can get an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. Cyclospora is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water.



