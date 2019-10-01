Newswire Media Rooms empower powerful storytelling, giving customers a way to grow their branded content to increase their opportunities with the media.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Newswire offers businesses the ability to leverage and transform owned media into the Earned Media Advantage through their cloud-based Media Room service. The Media Room is a secure, comprehensive content management system that allows customers the opportunity to convert their written content and multimedia assets into a fully-customizable brand newsroom. The user-friendly nature of the platform makes the content management process, simple, flexible, and cost-effective, allowing small businesses to create striking Media Rooms that are on par with enterprise-level companies.





Newswire's Media Room Helps Customers Convert Owned Media Into the Earned Media Advantage



"Terms such as newsrooms, press rooms, press kits, and media kits are thrown around constantly in the media industry. We created the Media Room to solve this," said Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing for Newswire.

"In an effort to provide a service that was simple to understand and simple to use, we dubbed our content management system the Media Room. It's an all-in-one, all-encompassing platform that can act as a hub for business's written content and multimedia assets for the Earned Media Advantage. Journalists and reporters rely on information about businesses including their managed media coverage to develop stories and coverage. The easier information is available, the more likely it is they will have the information necessary to cover stories from brands that present their reputable track record with the media in a captivating and professional way."

Newswire's commitment to simplicity and user-friendly interfaces has been well documented. Software review platform G2 crowd has ranked Newswire as top press release distribution software for "ease of use" for the summer of 2019.

In recent months, Newswire has focused on empowering their Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour for customers by educating them on the benefits of leveraging media and brand journalism to grow their bottom line. The Guided Tour transforms press release campaigns with greater value by increasing customers' brand awareness and driving more traffic to their website. With these benefits, businesses can create more opportunities to increase sales over time.

Customers can transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

