

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, as disappointing retail sales and manufacturing data and weak economic reports from other parts of Europe, and the U.S. weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to press sales at several counters.



The benchmark SMI ended down 125.82 points, or 1.25%, at 9,952.50. Save for the first few minutes, the index was down in the red right through the session, with the final hour seeing a sharp erosion in values.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 40.51 points, or 0.4%, at 10,078.32, gaining for a third straight session.



LafargeHolcim ended down 3.2% and Credit Suisse shares shed 2.8%.



Richemont declined 2.3%, while UBS Group, Nestle and ABB lost around 1.75%. Alcon ended down 1.55% and Lonza Group eased 1.4%. SGS, Swatch Group and Novartis ended lower by 1.1 to 1.3%.



Sika ended higher by about 1%, while Adecco and Swisscom posted modest gains.



In the midcap section, OC Oerlikon, BB Biotech, Kuehne & Nagel, Barry Callebaut, Julius Baer, Dufry and Temenos ended lower by 1 to 1.75%.



Sunrise Communications declined 0.7% after Germany's Freenet reiterated that it would vote against a planned capital increase at Sunrise Communications Group to finance the acquisition of UPC Switzerland.



On the economic front, Switzerland's retail sales declined at the fastest pace in eleven months in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Retail sales declined a working day adjusted 1.4% year-on-year in August, reversing a 1.5% rise in July.



The latest decline in sales was the lowest since September last year, when it fell 2.9%.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in August, following a 0.3% drop in the previous month. In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 1.3% annually in August and fell 1.6% from the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Swiss Manufacturing PMI fell to 44.6 in September 2019 from 47.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the reading to come in at 46.5. The latest reading pointed to the steepest month of contraction in the manufacturing sector since July 2009. All sub-indexes remained in contraction territory in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX