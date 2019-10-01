Receives Strategic Investment from Xilinx; Demonstrates its AI-Based Technology at Xilinx Developer Forum

Cortical.io, a leader in AI-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) solutions, today announced a strategic relationship with Xilinx, Inc. to deliver next generation machine learning solutions to unlock the value of enterprise data.

Cortical.io will unveil its NLU technology running on Xilinx Alveo accelerator cards demonstrating orders-of-magnitude performance increases over standard computing platforms during the Xilinx Developer Conference in San Jose, Oct.1-2. Francisco Webber, Cortical.io CEO and co-founder, also announced that Cortical.io has received a strategic investment from Xilinx and will use the additional capital to expand its ability to deliver innovative NLU-based applications to enterprise customers. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The unique Cortical.io approach to NLU is inspired by the latest findings on the way the brain processes information. This approach provides advantages over traditional machine learning approaches and helps businesses solve many open NLU challenges like meaning-based filtering of terabytes of unstructured text data, real-time topic detection in social media, or semantic search over millions of documents across languages.

Webber will also deliver a talk at XDF on "Semantic Supercomputing" to discuss how the combination of hardware and software enables a new class of high performance NLU applications for the future.

"Cortical.io NLU solutions running on Xilinx Alveo accelerator cards will enable appliances that deliver unmatched performance for demanding enterprise applications," commented Thomas Reinemer, COO of Cortical.io. "As FPGAs become common acceleration platforms in the fast-evolving computing environments of modern data centers alongside CPUs, Cortical.io innovative solutions will take full advantage of the power of the Xilinx FPGA-based accelerator cards."

About Cortical.io

Cortical.io delivers AI-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) solutions which are quicker and easier to implement and more capable than current approaches. The company's patented approach enables enterprises to more effectively search, extract, annotate and analyze key information from any kind of unstructured text. Cortical.io artificial intelligence-based solutions can be quickly trained without supervision in the specialized vocabulary of any business domain and can function across multiple languages. The company's solutions have been implemented at multiple Fortune 100 businesses, covering a wide spectrum of use cases, and its strategic business partners include PwC* Germany. Cortical.io has a broad general license for Numenta's HTM technology. Cortical.io has offices in the US (New York and San Francisco) and in Europe (Vienna). For more information, go to https://www.cortical.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Cortical.io.

* PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

