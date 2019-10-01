

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has created a new internal organization to oversee safety-related activities across its major business units, as the aviation giant struggles to repair its reputation after two big accidents.



Boeing said its new Product and Services Safety organization will strengthen the company's safety-first focus. The organization will unify safety-related responsibilities currently managed by teams across several Boeing business and operating units.



The move was based on recommendations issued recently by a board committee set up to review Boeing's aircraft design and manufacturing processes.



The company is facing several investigations related to safety and design of the 737 Max jets after two huge disaster. A Lion Air flight that went down in Indonesia, killed all 189 aboard in October, while an Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after takeoff, killed the 157 people on board in March.



'Safety is at the core of who we are at Boeing, and the recent 737 MAX accidents will always weigh heavily on us. They have reminded us again of the importance of our work and have only intensified our commitment to continuously improve the safety of our products and services,' said Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg.



Beth Pasztor, a 34-year Boeing veteran who most recently was an executive in the safety and compliance department, will lead a new safety group, Boeing said.



According to the company, Pasztor will oversee the company's response to anonymous safety reports and will be responsible for 'investigating cases of undue pressure raised by employees.' She will also oversee the company's accident investigation team, its existing safety review organizations and the network of individuals who are deputized by the Federal Aviation Administration to certify aircraft products. Pasztor most recently served as vice president of safety, security and compliance for the company's commercial airplanes division.



