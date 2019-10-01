Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Partners with Leading Fashion Logistics and Technology Solutions Provider, Bergen Logistics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a collection of luxury assets, e-commerce platform, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced that they have reached an agreement with Bergen Logistics, a leading fashion logistics and technology solutions provider. Bergen Logistics will provide order fulfillment, warehousing, and distribution service for Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s new luxury fashion and leather accessories, direct to consumer, brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (GauchoBuenosAires.com).

Gaucho - Buenos Aires embodies the spirit of Argentina -- its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho - Buenos Aires is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. is excited to partner with Bergen Logistics to enhance their ascent into the luxury brand world.

Bergen Logistics is a rapidly-growing, global-leading order fulfillment provider, primarily focused in the fashion and lifestyle sectors. Being on the forefront in technology and automation, Bergen Logistics provides order fulfillment, retail distribution, warehousing and pick & pack services in fashion, footwear, handbags, accessories, cosmetics, home goods and supplements. Bergen Logistics has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and multiple locations worldwide, including over 1,000,000 square feet of working space in Northern New Jersey alone. Bergen Logistics will aid in bringing Gaucho - Buenos Aires to the forefront of the e-commerce fashion industry by using its quick implementation and order fulfillment solution.

"We are so excited to take this next step towards our objective of becoming the top luxury, fashion and leather accessories brand out of Argentina," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s Founder & Chairman. "Bergen Logistics' reputation is second to none in their industry, and is capable of meeting the modern, global consumer's wants and needs with efficiency and care. It's extremely exciting to think that customers from New York to Tokyo and everywhere in between can experience our brand with the help of Bergen Logistics, because of this, we could not be more pleased with the opportunity to work with them."

"Gaucho - Buenos Aires is an exciting new brand that brings innovative Argentine luxury to the global stage," said Ron Roman, President of Bergen Logistics. "We look forward to accompanying them on their journey ahead as they grow their brand."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Drawing on the cosmopolitan vibe of Buenos Aires and the spirit of traditional gaucho culture, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (http://www.gauchobuenosaires.com) is a new destination for luxury ready-to-wear and leather accessories. Weaving artisan techniques and materials into innovative contemporary designs, Gaucho is gaining traction as an emerging designer brand to watch.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. owns and operates Gaucho - Buenos Aires, the e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. For more than ten years, our mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON; brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com.

About Bergen Logistics

Bergen Logistics is a rapidly-growing, global-leading order fulfillment provider, primarily focused in the fashion and life style sectors. Being on the forefront in technology and automation, Bergen Logistics provides order fulfillment, retail distribution, warehousing and pick & pack services in fashion, footwear, handbags, accessories, cosmetics, home goods and supplements. All six North America Bergen Logistics' facilities are equipped with garment-on- hanger (GOH) speed-rail systems, automated sorters and auto conveyors delivering the ability to process orders quickly and efficiently, for traditional B to B distribution as well as direct to consumer orders. Additionally, Bergen Logistics' clients are able to take advantage of a sophisticated web-based warehouse management system to view real time status of all aspects of the warehouse process; inbound, outbound and inventory levels. For more information, please visit www.BergenLogistics.com.

