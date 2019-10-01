-Fulfilling mandate to support entrepreneurial activity-

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that it continues to promote and support technology entrepreneurship across Canada. Recent and upcoming activities from the Exchange include:

The latest issue of the CSE's quarterly Public Entrepreneur magazine was released in September. Celebrating the theme of an " Extraordinary Future," the annual technology issue takes a deep dive into the disruptive power of technology. It includes interviews with some of Canada's top emerging tech leaders and other exclusive content. The magazine can be viewed online at https://blog.thecse.com/public-entrepreneur-magazine/.

The CSE was a headline sponsor at the Extraordinary Future (XFuture) conference in Vancouver from September 22-23. This was the third consecutive year the CSE sponsored this event, which focuses on technological disruption across diverse industries. Exclusive "On the Street" video interviews with tech CEOs from the conference are available at http://www.youtube.com/c/CSETV.

The CSE was a media sponsor of the Cannabis + Technology conference in Toronto on September 27, which showcased tech innovation across the cannabis sector. Jay Rosenthal, conference host and Business of Cannabis President, recently appeared on the Exchange's HashtagFinance podcast. All 50 episodes can be accessed at https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/.

The CSE is sponsoring the StableView Tech19 conference in Toronto on October 3. This conference introduces retail and institutional investors to exciting tech trends and investment opportunities. StableView Asset Management will also open the market tomorrow at the CSE's Media Centre (available to view live on the CSE's Instagram account @CanadianSecuritiesExchange).

The CSE is sponsoring and speaking at this year's World Financial Information Conference, which takes place in Vancouver from October 13-16. The conference will bring together more than 500 industry peers from 40 countries to learn about new technologies, products and approaches affecting the sourcing, compliance, and delivery of financial information.

A full list of CSE activities and events can accessed online at https://thecse.com/about/events.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is unique in that we view our mission as going far beyond just managing our listings," said Richard Carleton, Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to supporting entrepreneurship in Canada and around the world. This includes establishing the Exchange as the central hub for discussion around key issues in the entrepreneurial community. Our magazine, blogs, videos, podcasts and sponsorships are important components of our effort to strengthen and support entrepreneurial activity."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly-growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 500 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $5.35 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was founded in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

