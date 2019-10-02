

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see September results for its consumer confidence index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index saw a score of 37.1 in August.



Japan also will release September figures for monetary base; in August, the base was up 2.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide August figures for retail sales; in July, sales tumbled 13.0 percent on year.



Thailand will see September numbers for consumer and producer prices. In August, overall inflation was down 0.19 percent on month and up 0.5 percent on year. While core CPI rose 0.09 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.7 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday they will re-open on October 8.



