

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) said Tuesday that it plans to launch its energy drink in the United States next year.



Coca-Cola Energy, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry - a flavor available only in the U.S. - and their zero-calorie counterparts will be available nationwide in 12-oz cans starting in January 2020.



The energy drinks are already available in 25 countries including Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Germany.



Coca-Cola Cinnamon will be launched this fall as a limited-edition holiday flavor, and Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla Zero will be launched next year, Coca-Cola said in a statement.



In July, the American Arbitration Association ruled that Coca-Cola can continue to sell its energy drinks without affecting the terms of the contract with Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST).



Energy-drink maker Monster had sought to block the sale of the energy drinks in the U.S. citing a noncompete agreement.



