Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850663 ISIN: US1912161007 Ticker-Symbol: CCC3 
Tradegate
01.10.19
21:52 Uhr
49,970 Euro
+0,030
+0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,820
50,12
01.10.
49,870
50,07
01.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA COMPANY49,970+0,06 %