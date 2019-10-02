Bombardier Transportation Selects Leclanché SA as Preferred Global Provider of Battery Systems to Power Rail Transportation

After the imminent delivery of the first performance demonstrator battery systems, the contract will enable Leclanché to become the selected supplier for a potential business revenue of more than 100m € over the next 5 years, delivering battery systems for about 10 different railway projects.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Leclanché, one of the world's leading providers of energy storage systems to the transportation industry. Bombardier Transportation will use Leclanché's leading 100% European manufactured cells (GNMC & LTO), module and pack technology across their extensive portfolio of trains. The collaboration between Leclanché & Bombardier will reduce the industry's dependence on diesel engines and lead to a subsequent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the railway sector.

This partnership will also accelerate the shift from lead-acid batteries to Lithium-ion cells, which are a clean, environmentally friendly and sustainable technology. Leclanché's latest generation battery systems provide better density, efficiency and longer life, resulting in lower operational and maintenance costs for end customers.

Due to the advantages of Lithium-ion batteries, it is estimated that Lithium-ion battery systems will become the largest share of the train battery market by 2025. Independent studies predict, that the demand for rail battery capacity will increase by 400% from now until 2025.

Frédéric Hendrick, Head of Module Center Energy & Motion at Bombardier Transportation, said: "Leclanché's ability to cover the complete value chain and the leading cell technologies from design and production of lithium cells in Europe to full battery systems for railway applications, together with our traction technology positions us together as leaders in electrification solutions that will deliver lower operational expenditure and enable environmental sustainability for all train types."

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "Leclanché is delighted to have been awarded preferred supplier status by Bombardier Transportation, one the world's leading providers of mobility solutions for rail transport. We look forward to working with Bombardier to develop and provide Leclanché battery systems that help to deliver sustainable, connected, zero-emission solutions for the rail industry."

This important partnership adds to Leclanché's exciting portfolio of mandates across the e-Transport sector that will help to accelerate the electrification of transport and reduce the sector's dependence on fossil fuels. It will increase the trains' autonomy on the non-electrified part of the rail network. It will also enable to provide hybrid engines compliant with the latest regulations preventing the use of diesel propulsion in cities.

eTransport is one of Leclanché's fastest growing businesses and is a core area of focus across the transport sector to power marine vessels, busses, trucks and off-highway industrial applications using Leclanché's own superior energy storage systems. Partners benefit from Leclanché's in-house manufacturing of GNMC & LTO cells, in house BMS design and assembly of modules and packs in state-of-the-art facilities in Switzerland and Germany. The Company's vertical integration and, crucially, its ownership of the cell technology ensure that Leclanché is the partner of choice as it is better able to customise products, is more responsive, has greater flexibility and provides superior after sales services.

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

