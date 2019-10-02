

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first-ever cannabis cafe in the U.S. officially opened in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



Called 'Lowell Farms; A Cannabis Cafe', the restaurant opened at 1201 North La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood.



The cannabis restaurant and lounge will serve food, drinks and marijuana, along with a consumption area where guests can openly consume cannabis. West Hollywood has passed an ordinance allowing for indoor smoking.



'For over a century we've been forced to hide cannabis consumption out of public view, but that time is now over. We're proud to announce Lowell Cafe - America's first cannabis cafe serving farm fresh food, coffee, juice, and cannabis daily,' the cannabis restaurant and lounge's website says.



Lowell Cafe is the first business in the U.S. to receive a fully legal cannabis consumption license. The restaurant was awarded its license first out of over 300 applicants who applied for eight licenses from the City of West Hollywood.



The restaurant says it is a farm-to-table restaurant designed to reflect the 'complementary relationship' between cannabis and cuisine and is a welcoming space for the canna-curious as well as cannabis connoisseurs alike.



The restaurant includes Tableside Flower Service, which is like a sommelier, where a Lowell Farms' Flower Host or budtender will educate guests on the different strains of cannabis available and provide recommendations for enjoyment.



Lowell Cafe offers its guests a range of cannabis flowers, vapes, pre-packaged edibles, concentrates and extracts. Customers can bring their own cannabis to the restaurant, but it includes payment of a tokeage fee of $20 per person.



Customers must be aged 21 and above to enter the café and must bring a valid government issued photo ID.



The restaurant kitchen is helmed by renowned cannabis chef Andrea Drummer. The restaurant's cuisine will feature dishes meant to enhance the cannabis experience. However, the dishes will not be infused with cannabis due to the current cannabis legislation.



'You'll find fresh seasonal dishes and beloved comfort foods - there's something for all dietary preferences too. Flavors and senses will be enhanced by offerings from our flower menu,' said Chef Drummer.



