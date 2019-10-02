This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)



.............





Vevey, October 2, 2019





Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Skin Health

Nestlé today announced the closing of the sale of Nestlé Skin Health to a consortium led by EQT and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for a value of CHF 10.2 billion.

This follows the completion of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Contacts:



Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509