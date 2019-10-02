Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) ("the Company"), 556156-0383, has applied for admission to trading of its ordinary shares of series D on First North Growth Market. Provided that the Company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to October 4, 2019. Short name: AKEL D ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 220,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013110186 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 181480 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556156-0383 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 - 409 421 20.