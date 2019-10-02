Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it will introduce the Urban Juve Botanical Throne for Influencers at the Urban Juve skincare launch in the United States at the upcoming ipsy Live event, to be held at Center 415 in Midtown Manhattan, New York, on October 11th-13th, 2019.





Urban Juve to be featured at ipsy Live event October 11th-13th, 2019 in New York



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/48416_figure1.jpg

According to Business Insider, the influencer marketing industry is on track to be worth up to $15 billion by 2022, up from as much as $8 billion in 2019, according to Business Insider Intelligence estimates, based on Mediakix data. "Partnering with influencers is already familiar to many brands, but the market is undergoing constant change: Brands must continually evolve their strategies accordingly."

Urban Juve will have a branded 10 x 12 space complete with a skin assessment survey triggered through QR codes printed on the packaging of its Ultra Hydrating Lip Balm with Hemp Oil that will be gifted to attendees of the event. Urban Juve will also hold a contest with a giveaway prize to encourage social media engagement. Urban Juve recently created branded GIFs for Instagram stories to inspire the more than 4,000 attendees to post and reach new audiences from the event. These can be found under the search term "Urban Juve" in Instagram stories or "FindYourJuve" in tags. Promotions exclusive to the event are expected to drive e-commerce sales. Urban Juve will be gifting Daily Ritual Body Oils to influencers and educating them about the ingredients and use of these unique products.

The Urban Juve booth is comprised of two light-boxes showcasing the brand's revamped imagery and "Powered by Hemp" seal. A customized botanical throne will be at the center of a social media geared photo opportunity within the booth. The event team plans to highlight some of Urban Juve's key botanical ingredients through the use of props brought to life by a top New York based creative agency. The botanical throne will be used in future Urban Juve events and styled shoots to increase brand awareness and influencer engagement with the Urban Juve brand.

"Urban Juve intends to ramp up its influencer marketing, which already engages with over 100 influencers," says Penny White, Yield Growth CEO. "Our Botanical Throne offers influencers and consumers an inviting way to feature themselves in social media with Urban Juve products, and our new instagram GIFs offers additional brand marketing through Instagram stories."

The inaugural ipsy Live event celebrates beauty influencers, including the industry's top tastemakers from YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram. The event features a combination of on-stage performances, workshops, meetups, and networking opportunities, with a focus on video, sharing, and self-expression. Over 4,000 influencers and cosmetic enthusiasts are expected to attend. ipsy Live's expected audience includes up-and-coming influencers, ipsy mega-fans and brands interested in reaching beauty vloggers and bloggers in person. As a silver sponsor of the event,Urban Juve anticipates a high level of social media engagement and will be featured on multi-branded posts, with the potential to reach ipsy's 2.3 million Instagram followers and 5.4 million Facebook followers.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes hemp and cannabis infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

