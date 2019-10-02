SGS is committed to making a positive impact on local communities around the world. As a result, the company is undertaking a number of volunteering initiatives globally related to empowerment, education or environmental sustainability. Some activities combine environmental awareness and hands-on work, like the one that took place this summer at Món La Bassa animal shelter in Tarragona, Spain.

Món La Bassa is a farm located in El Vendrell, Tarragona, in an area classified as a Refuge of Wildlife and Agricultural Protection. Here, animals rescued from risky and abusive situations get the second chance of a life full of love and dignity.

Volunteers helped to create a new shelter, carry out maintenance on huts where the animals live, clear a path and built an insect hotel. The children contributed by building nests and troughs for birds. Volunteers also had a unique opportunity to learn about the pioneering Món la Bassa project and were shown the shelter's operation, first-hand.

The farm currently accommodates over 300 animals of 20 different species. Some animals stay temporarily until they are found a good home, while others are permanent residents. In this case, the shelter ensures that they live as naturally as possible in a protective environment. Animals from Món la Bassa are never sold, traded or used for consumption or exploitation by any means.

Pilar Codina Clua, Diversity and CSR Manager from SGS in Spain said: "This volunteering initiative is in line with our sustainability ambitions for 2020 to increase our investment in communities around the world. We also work in accordance with UN Sustainable Development Goal 15: life of terrestrial ecosystems. Our volunteering at Món la Bassa combines two pillars out of the three for volunteering: environmental sustainability and education. This activity was planned for families, as animal protection is one of the best ways to promote awareness among adults and children."

In 2018, 5,592 SGS employees across the globe took part in 18,544 hours of volunteer work, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability. As part of the SGS volunteer program in Spain, staff have taken part in a number of activities in the last year, including:

60 employees participated in blood donations organized in Barcelona and Tarragona

28 employees volunteered at the Marine Animal Recovery Center in Barcelona

1 employee volunteered to participate in road safety training in schools

12 employees took part in a paddle tournament with professional wheelchair players in Barcelona. In addition, volunteers participated in a diversity space to raise awareness of inclusive sports

28 employees volunteered to help people with learning difficulties in Madrid

