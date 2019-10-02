FocalSpec's New Optical Sensors for Inline Inspection Deliver Unrivaled Speed, Precision and Imaging Capability

HELSINKI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --FocalSpec's new Line Confocal Sensors offer an unbeatable combination of imaging capability, precision and speed. For the first time ever, consumer electronics manufacturers can capture not just 3D topography and 2D intensity data, but also 3D tomography with a speed of up to 27,000,000 data points per second.

Simultaneous 3D topographic, 3D tomographic and 2D intensity imaging with high resolution

Maximum measurement speed: 16,000 profiles / sec x 1,728 data points / profile equals 27,648,000 data points / sec

High precision: submicron z-repeatability

Ultra-fast data transmission: 10Gbit/s ethernet

Works with any material: transparent materials, glossy, and matt surfaces

FocalSpec is introducing two new Line Confocal Sensors, the LCI1220 and LCI1620. Like all Focal Spec LCI sensors, they can be used to inspect any surface types, including curved, transparent and multilayered materials. All this now happens with a speed of up to 16,000 profiles per second and Z-repeatability of 0.19-0.25 microns.

"No other sensor on the market can compete with our combination of imaging capability, precision and speed," says Dr. Karri Niemelä, CTO of FocalSpec.

The system integrators can integrate sensors into new machine vision systems or existing manufacturing lines in order to build unprecedented applications. Current applications include surface profiling and tomographic imaging of smartphones with 3D curved glass, surface roughness measurement of any material including transparent or shiny surfaces, and the inspection of transparent glues and inks in the printed and flexible electronics industry, to mention just a few.

"The new FocalSpec LCI sensors allow our customers to optimize their production capacity and quality with faster throughput and higher yields: they provide greater flexibility, higher speed and more precise inline 3D and 2D measurement, as well as imaging of a wide range of challenging surfaces, materials and shapes," says Harri Leinonen, CEO of FocalSpec.

The new FocalSpec sensors will be introduced for the first time at IMID in South Korea on 8-11 October, SEMICON Europa in München, Germany, on 12-15 November and C-Touch & Display in Shenzen, China, on 21-23 November. For those unable to attend the trade shows, the company will give a series of webinars with live product demos in October and November.

Watch our video: www.focalspec.com/new-optical-sensors-for-high-speed-inline-inspection

Product photo: www.focalspec.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Focalspec_Line_Confocal_Sensors_LCI1220_LCI1620.jpg

